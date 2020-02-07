Tripartite collaboration is propelling Cayon High School Falcon cricketers to higher levels

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 7, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

 

“What is happening is that we have a tripartite collaboration – the school, the home, and the community,” said Principal Morris. “The parents are extremely supportive; additionally the teachers as well are extremely supportive. For example Mr Manners, who is responsible for cricket here at the school, spends a lot of time with them on the cricket field and even outside to make sure that they are up date with their work.”
When on Monday December 9 last year the St. Kitts Cricket Association Under-15 team left for Antigua to take part in the Leeward Islands Under-15 tournament, five of those players were from the Cayon High School. These were Déantre Drew who was the overall captain, Rondell Williams who was the vice-captain, Ronvyl Williams, Kejorn Wattley, and Viquone Connor. The Cayon High School Falcon cricketers are performing at a higher level both on the local and regional stage and School Principal.

 

 

