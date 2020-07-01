Truckers and heavy equipment operators on Nevis donate to teen and young mothers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 30, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Ms. Natasha Jeffers, a young single mother on Nevis, was the first of 10 single mothers to receive the gift of a food voucher from a group of private truckers and heavy equipment operators contracted by the Public Works Department (PWD). On June 29, 2020, Ms. Jeffers was presented with a $300 food voucher by Mr. Duncan Mills, the group’s representative.

“I am here on behalf of the heavy equipment and truckers to donate in this real difficult time, and I definitely know that this thing really should go a long, long, long way.“I mean this pandemic has really affected everyone for the truckers and the heavy equipment [operators] to come together to make this donation… Natasha I want to present this donation to you.