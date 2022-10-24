Tucker Clarke’s Amaziah Barry wins 2022 Primary School Bee Competition; congratulated by Education Minister

After a two-year hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Liamuiga 2022 Primary School Bee Competition took place on Thursday October 20 which saw students from two primary schools in East Basseterre take first and second position.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher One (East Basseterre), the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, has taken the opportunity to congratulate all the participants of the Spelling Bee Competition, and in particular the winner, Master Amaziah Barry of the Tucker Clarke Primary School, and the second placed Miss Kaylah DeSilva of Beach Allen Primary School.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the two school winners, the Tucker Clarke Primary School, and the Beach Allen Primary School, for their Rotary Club of Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition wins yesterday.