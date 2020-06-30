Tuesday (June 30th) Night’s Leadership Matters will update the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the implementation of the COVID-19 stimulus package

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 10th installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Prime Minister Harris, who serves as Minister of Finance, will focus on his administration’s work in helping impacted businesses and employees during the COVID-19 economic downturn specifically by providing an update on the implementation of the stimulus package, which is valued at approximately $120 million.

