Twice the charm with Pick 4

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 22, 2020:(SKNVIBES)

Two lucky players John Webbe of Nevis and Orville Kelly of St. Kitts have won big for a second time with Pick 4 and are super excited to celebrate their surprise wins of $17,998.00 and $8,332.00 respectively.

Both players are not strangers to winning, as they’ve both had a lot of small winnings before, but they did not expect to win so much so soon.Mr. Webbe’s last big win with the Caribbean Lottery gave him $8,666.00 in January this year, but this time he credits his mother for choosing the numbers for the tickets he purchased from Brinos Bar, Nevis. Having used his previous winnings to clear debts and make repairs to his vehicle, this time around he plans to treat himself to some “shopping and retail therapy.”

