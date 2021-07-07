Two additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours along with 81 fully recovered cases

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 06, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with two (2) positive results within the last 24 hours, and 81 recovered cases, which include 39 residents and two staff members of Her Majesty’s Prison.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 467 as of Tuesday, July 06, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 517 with 196 active cases, 318 recovered cases and three deaths. 499 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 18 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 21, 450 negative results.

