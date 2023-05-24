Two Cataract Surgeries Completed at JNF General Hospital Marking a Milestone in Eyecare Services

The Management of the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital is thrilled to announce the successful completion of two cataract surgeries this morning, Tuesday May 23, 2023, signalling a long-awaited resumption of eye surgeries at our largest health institution. This achievement represents a significant step towards alleviating the burden on our healthcare system and addressing the sizable waiting which currently stands at over 200 individuals.

Dr. Alina Crespo, skilled ophthalmologists, led the surgical team that performed these procedures. Her expertise, coupled with the state-of-the-art tools now available at JNF General Hospital, ensured seamless and successful procedures for both patients, and positive outcomes are expected in both cases. Doctor Crespo was assisted by Nurse Thelesha Grodon.