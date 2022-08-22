Two charged for firearms, ammo find on boat

POLICE have arrested and charged two men in the recent find of two firearms and a quantity of ammunition aboard a boat in the Dieppe Bay area.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, during a search of motor vessel Issiah, police had found the two weapons with matching rounds of ammunition.

In a media statement, police reported that after a search of the vessel with registration number V4-600-DB, they found one AK-47 rifle with a scope and 64 matching rounds of ammunition, as well as one Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol with laser and 152 rounds of matching ammunition, which were all confiscated.

Police have since slapped 38-year-old Iroy Marshall of Main Street, Saddlers Village and 43-year-old Samuel Maynard of Dieppe Bay with charges of Possession of Firearms and Possession of Ammunition.

However, the police did not provide details about how they came to search the vessel, whether they believe that the weapons were illegally brought into the Federation or whether they were tipped off about the find.