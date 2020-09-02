Two developments meandering across the Atlantic

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

WITH the peak of the hurricane season still days away, four developments are expected to be churning either in the Atlantic Ocean or within the Caribbean Basin in the coming days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there are currently two active named storms, Nana and Omar.Nana is expected to become a hurricane during the course of today (Sept. 2) as it churns towards the Central America region. Belize is currently under a Hurricane Watch, while sections of Honduras and Guatemala remain on Tropical Storm warnings.

As that storm heads westerly, Tropical Storm Omar heads out to the open Atlantic Ocean after forming off the coast of Florida.According to Met officials, that is expected to dissipate during the course of tomorrow; however, a tropical wave with possible strengthening is heading towards the Caribbean region.

