Two District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Courts relocated to the former “Glencove” Building at Fortlands, Basseterre

Two of the three District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Courts have a new home in the former “Glencove” building at Fortlands, Basseterre, in the vicinity of the War Memorial and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice & Legal Affairs, Hon. Garth Wilkin stated that he “is pleased that the new District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court complex will become fully operational on Monday, August 22, 2022, so that the backlog of cases which piled up since the closure of the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial & Legal Services Complex in early June 2022, due to a mold infestation there, can be resolved.”

He added: “I toured the complex with the Senior Magistrate on Wednesday, August 17 and was pleased with the setup, especially the provisions made for parties to check-in and wait in a covered, cool, seating area with bathroom facilities until their matters are called by way of a telecom system. It’s a modern complex, comfortable for the Magistrates, the staff, the lawyers, and the clients, a contemporary and considerate way of facilitating the administration of justice.”

Senior Magistrate His Honour Renold Benjamin said that the new home was well needed and will assist the court with dispensing justice speedily.