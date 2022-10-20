Two important Financial Services Bills passed in the Nevis Island Assembly

Two important Bills relating to the Financial Services Industry on Nevis were passed during the October 18, 2022 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly- the Nevis Business Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Nevis Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Both pieces of legislation were introduced by Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).The Nevis Business Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amends the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance, 2017.

During the debate the Premier outlined the rationale for the amendments, which he said were proposed by the Financial Services Regulation Supervision Department and the service providers. The amendments were done primarily to Section 119 of the existing Ordinance with a view to clarifying certain aspects of the legislation pertaining to the removal of corporations from the register of corporations due to failure to pay annual registration fees or maintain a registered agent.