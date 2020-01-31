Two in custody over national footballer’s murder

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

TWO individuals are currently in custody assisting police with the shooting-death of national footballer Kennedy Isles.

Police have reported that the two individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday (Jan. 29)’.Police also reported that two others were previously taken into custody on the same grounds, but they have since been released.

Isles, formerly of Taylor’s Village, was outside his Sandown Road, Newtown residence home time after 9:00 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 24) when an armed assailant approached and fired a number of shots at him.He was struck multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.The 28-year-old member of Newtown United FC and National Football Team midfielder was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer who was summoned to the scene.