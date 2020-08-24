Two Injured As Boulder Hits Bus In Old Road Bay

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 21 2020 (WINNFM)

Two people are reportedly injured after a boulder struck a passenger bus in Old Road Bay on Friday (August 21) sometime before 8:00 am this morning.Mr. Abdias Samuel, Chairman of National Emergency Operations Center reported that the driver and the passenger in the front seat were hurt in the incident.

Speaking on Friday’s (August 21) broadcast of WINN’s weekday morning show ‘Island Tea’ said the incident occurred in the area where the EC$32 million road enhancement work is ongoing.Samuel is asking persons to exercise caution and remain alert while traveling in the area.

This collision is an unfortunate reminder of the urgency of completing the Old Road Bay project.

