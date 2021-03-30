Two Inspectors, four Sergeants confirmed

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 29, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Several Police Officers recently received letters confirming their ranks. The confirmation for Inspectors Joel Caines and Shorna Edwards took effect from December 01, 2018, and from October 01, 2018 for Sergeants Marvin Thompson, Valon Hodge, Kishorn Charles and Travis Henry. At a brief handing over ceremony at Police Headquarters, members of the Executive Command congratulated the Officers and offered words of advice and motivation.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy urged them to continue working hard and to set their sights on being promoted to the next rank. He implored them to tighten up in the areas where they were currently having challenges. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Andre Mitchell, stressed to the Officers that knowledge is power and encouraged them to pursue academic excellence throughout their careers. “Continue to move forward,” ACP Mitchell said.

