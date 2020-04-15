Two new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts April 14 (SKNVIBES)

JUNIOR Minister of Health, Senator Wendy Phipps has confirmed that the number of cases of the Coronavirus has increased to 14.

She made the announcement during today’s (Apr. 14) National Emergency Operations Center media brief.The Minister told the nation that health officials received the results of 12 tests that were sent off on Monday and 10 of them returned negative.
In announcing the numbers, the Minister noted that they were all contacts of the previous cases.
“These persons who tested positive were already in quarantine and will remain in isolation as per our protocol that has been in place from the beginning. These two confirmed cases reside on St. Kitts.”

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X