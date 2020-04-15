Two new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts April 14 (SKNVIBES)



JUNIOR Minister of Health, Senator Wendy Phipps has confirmed that the number of cases of the Coronavirus has increased to 14.

She made the announcement during today’s (Apr. 14) National Emergency Operations Center media brief.The Minister told the nation that health officials received the results of 12 tests that were sent off on Monday and 10 of them returned negative.

In announcing the numbers, the Minister noted that they were all contacts of the previous cases.

“These persons who tested positive were already in quarantine and will remain in isolation as per our protocol that has been in place from the beginning. These two confirmed cases reside on St. Kitts.”

