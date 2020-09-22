Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Nevis; Premier Brantley urges vigilance

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 21, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is urging citizens and residents to remain vigilant as two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on Nevis.The announcement was made by Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing on September 18, 2020.

Premier Brantley cautioned the populace to continue to adhere to all protocols and guidance from health authorities with respect to COVID-19.“These cases are the first on Nevis since April 07, 2020. These cases remind us that we cannot relax our guard against COVID-19. It reminds us that we must continue to be vigilant and adhere to all the protocols and instructions of our health authorities.“COVID-19 is with us and will continue to be with us, and we must be prepared from time to time to deal.

