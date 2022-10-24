Two NGO’S awarded contracts to execute gender empowerment projects

Two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are poised to execute two community projects in St. Kitts under the Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project being administered by the Technical Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

A contract signing ceremony was held on Friday (October 21, 2022) at the National ICT Center to formally provide funding for the projects ‘Hustle and Grow’ and ‘Empowering Women Living with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)’.

Hustle and Grow is implemented by TabSKN Ltd under the leadership of Managing Director, Gardenia Destang Richardson. The project will see women (who were previously trained) developing projects and pitching their ideas for funding. The idea merges the concepts of two U.S. television shows – The Apprentice and Shark Tank. Mrs. Destang Richardson said that while everyone may not be successful, all will gain invaluable experience and knowledge that will help their future endeavours.