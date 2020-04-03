Two officers promoted to Acting Sergeant and five others to Acting Corporal

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 02, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Well-deserved advancements were recently announced for several Police Officers with two Corporals promoted to the rank of Acting Sergeant and five Constables promoted to Acting Corporal. During a recently-held ceremony at Police Headquarters, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy handed the Officers their letters which, he said, reflected that their promotion took effect as of December 2019. The Officers promoted to Acting Sergeant were Corporals Alecia Maloney and Javern Weeks.

Commissioner Brandy was joined by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), Andre Mitchell, Adolph Adams, McCarta Browne and Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia. The Commissioner congratulated the Officers on their promotion and encouraged them to continue working hard.

