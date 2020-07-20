Two persons to face Nevis court in breach of quarantine protocol

Basseterre,St.Kitts CHARLESTOWN, Nevis July 15 2020 (stkittsnevisobserver)

Two persons on Nevis who breached the protocol governing the COVID-19 quarantine sites will face the courts.Superintendent Lyndon David, Commander of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Nevis Division made the announcement during the July 13 Nevis COVID-19 EOC briefing.“On the weekend we had two persons breach the protocol…We want persons to understand clearly that when it comes to the COVID site no one should visit…,” said Superintendent David.

“We have had two unauthorized persons visiting the site. That matter is being investigated, upon the conclusion of which we are looking to take this matter before the court to prosecute these persons,” said Superintendent David.The superintendent said the authorities want everyone to understand clearly that no one should visit the COVID-19 quarantine site, in keeping with Regulation 13 – Restriction and Visitation under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.

