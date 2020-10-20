Two receive Kajola EoM for August

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

DESPITE the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on St. Kitts and Nevis, private sector entity Kajola Kristada has recognised the hard and dedicated work of two individuals during the month of August.

The two employees, Jeniffer Lamelo Hernandez and Verne Rouse, were recognised for their efforts in ensuring their department attain set goals.Ms. Rouse was recognised as the Employee of the Month for the daytime shift and the ecstatic employee was short of words while speaking with SKNVibes News.

She has been with the company for some nine years and was high in praise of management for providing an environment, which is not only friendly but one that motivates employees to want to be engaging at their workstations.“I enjoy my time at this company. I enjoy what I do and I enjoy my job a lot!” she exclaimed.

