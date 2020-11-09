Two sentenced to life for Leanna Napoleon’s murder

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 9 2020 (SKNVIBES)

TWO young men were last week sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon, which occurred between May 8 and June 14, 2017.

According to a police communiqué, Napoleon’s brother, 22-year-old Brandon Lee Wells of Buckley’s Estate and 21-one-year-old Travien Liddie of St. Johnson’s Village were both sentenced on Friday (Nov. 6).Wells was also sentenced to an additional five-year imprisonment for Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.

Both of them were convicted on Friday, October 11, 2019.Napoleon, who was a fifth form Basseterre High School student, was residing with her adopted mother in Keys Village following the death of her biological mother in 2015.

