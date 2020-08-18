Two Ships From Royal Caribbean Cruiser Lines Scheduled To Berth At Port Zante For Safe Harbouring

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2020 (SKNIS)

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, announced that on Wednesday, August 19, two cruise ships from The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line are scheduled to dock at Port Zante for an extended period of safe harbouring with crew who have been living at sea for some time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Grant made this announcement on August 17 during a special press conference hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Ports and Transportation at the Customs and Excise Conference Room in Bird Rock.“The Royal Caribbean Cruise lines which is one of our cruise lines partners has reached out to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for safe harbouring for two of their vessels, the Vision of the Seas and the Rhapsody of the Seas at Port Zante,” said Minister Grant.

“The safe harbouring really allows the vessels to dock side by side at Port Zante and both cruise ships must adhere to all the necessary health protocols and all the laws and the regulations of St. Kitts and Nevis, including and not limited to, the SROs which were issued under the State of Emergency,” he said.“We recognise that allowing the two Royal Caribbean vessels to safe harbour will obviously create some questions and some concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic as our borders are closed to commercial air travel and sea traffic at this time,” he added.

“However, the reason for this press conference is to outline the process of the approval for the safe harbouring and to assure the general public that all health and safety measures were taken to ensure that our citizens and our residents are not exposed to COVID-19,” said Minister Grant. “Cabinet has given its approval for this activity.”