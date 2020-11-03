Two SKN nationals awarded OAS 2020 Scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 02, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis through the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is in full congratulatory mode as they celebrate two of the country’s nationals who received academic scholarships in furtherance of their educational pursuits.

Miss Hilary Ferguson, a Master of Education in Instructional Technology and Media PostGraduate major at Columbia University, New York, hopes to design learning experiences for optimal engagement and impact using technological tools in formal and informal educational settings upon her return. This she hopes, will inspire citizens to use this kind of education to contribute uniquely and meaningfully to national development.

