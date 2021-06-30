Two tropical disturbances being monitored

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 30 2021(SKNVIBES)

TWO tropical disturbances are being closely monitored, with one currently dumping significant rainfall across the Leeward Islands.

Information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows two disturbances with one likely to develop further in the coming days.According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands.

Forecasters said the system is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that continues to show some signs of organisation. That system has a medium 50 percent to high 70 percent chance to develop into a tropical storm in the coming days.Forecasters at the NHC said environmental conditions appear generally favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 20 mph.

