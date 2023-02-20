kn_flag

U-20 draw places SKN in Group B

TEAM St. Kitts and Nevis has been drawn in Group B of the 2023 CONCACAF Under-20 Female Championship Qualifiers, after yesterday’s (Feb. 16) draw revealed all match-ups.

The draw, which took place in Miami, featured 32 teams split across six groups for April 14-23, before the top teams qualify for the finals to be played in the Dominican Republic.

According to CONCACAF, the qualifying leg would see each team playing one match against all its group opponents in round robin play.

The winner of each group will advance to the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

The Junior Sugar Girls were drawn with Haiti, Panama, Curacao, Sint Maarten and Bahamas.

