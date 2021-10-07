U.S. Embassy in Barbados pauses routine nonimmigrant visa services

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 7 2021(SKNVIBES)

The U.S. Embassy in Barbados has paused routine nonimmigrant visa services effective Tuesday, October 12 due to COVID-19 local conditions. While the Embassy continues to provide emergency and mission-critical nonimmigrant visa services, these appointments are extremely limited. Routine visa services will resume as soon as possible but the Embassy is unable to provide a specific date at this time.

If the U.S. Embassy is unable to honor an appointment, applicants will receive an email providing instructions on how to reschedule their appointment for a later date.If a MRV fee was paid, it will remain valid until September 30, 2022 . MRV fees are non-transferable. The U.S. Embassy cannot accept MRV fees from outside our consular district.The Embassy continues to process Interview Waiver (IW) and Renewal Interview Waiver (RIW) cases. The eligibility of this program was recently expanded, and applicants MAY now qualify to renew their visa by mail. To find the qualification to renew a visa by mail, please scroll to the additional RIW information below which details all eligibility criteria.

Emergency Requests

