UK High Commissioner to PM Harris: United Kingdom is a friend of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 28, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The new British High Commissioner to St. Kitts and Nevis resident in Barbados, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood, today (Wednesday, July 28) reaffirmed the friendship and historic ties between the Federation and the United Kingdom as he presented his credentials to the Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during a virtual meeting.

Among the substantive matters discussed were issues of climate change, rebuilding in the face of COVID-19, renewable energy development, partnerships with the United Kingdom, prison reform and trade. Prime Minister Harris, in accepting the credentials, indicated that there has long been a special relationship between both countries. The prime minister also stated that there is a need for further consolidation of this special relationship in ways that would bring tangible benefits for St. Kitts and Nevis.

