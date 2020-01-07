Ultra Carnival and Grand Masters Band Win Big

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 3, 2019 (WINNFM)

The Grand Masters Band surprised many and took home the Road March title despite their rivals the Nu Vybes band having the most popular song for J’ouvert.The announcement of the winners of the road activities for Carnival came from the National Carnival Committee on Thursday (January 2)

National Carnival Chairman Noah Mills announced the winners and the breakdown.Kollision Band placed Second Runner Up with their hit Dust in the Wind, Nu Vybes took the First Runner Up spot with Area Code and the Grand Masters Band were declared Road March winners with their song Lift Off The Stress.

READ MORE>>