une 5 General Election: Government has invited international and regional observers, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St.Kitts, May 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Democracy is alive and well in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and this has been demonstrated by Team Unity Administration’s move to invite international and regional organisations to send missions to observe the June 5 General Election.

“I am pleased to advise tonight that in preparation for the polls, we have written to CARICOM and we have written to the Organisation of American States (OAS) inviting them to come, to observe the historic elections in St. Kitts and Nevis on the 5th of June, 2020,” said Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.The Honourable Prime Minister, who was addressing a Team Unity virtual public meeting on Sunday evening May 24, added: “We have also given our support for other local organisations to be part of an observer mission because our democracy will be preserved by the Team Unity Administration.”