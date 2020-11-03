Unidentified male body found near Newtown Fisheries Complex

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE have launched a probe to determine the cause of death of a man whose body was found floating in the vicinity of the Fisheries Complex along Newtown Bay.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the find this morning (Nov. 2) to the media, indicating that the discovery was made by a passerby.That same individual reportedly brought the body to shore.

Police have described the incident as being “a suspected drowning”.More on this incident as information becomes available.

READ MORE>>