Unified effort needed to reduce COVID-19 spread in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 18, 2021 (SKNIS)

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, St. Kitts and Nevis will be at the halfway point of a 14-day partial lockdown instituted to slow the community spread of COVID-19.“The virus doesn’t move if people do not move” has been stated repeatedly by health experts the world over. This rationale is what prompted local health authorities to recommend the extension of the curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. as well as limited operations and movement in the hours outside of the curfew.

At a press conference on Thursday (June 17), Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, strongly encouraged persons to take stock of the current developments in the twin-island Federation. At the end of business day on Thursday (June 17) there were 208 active cases of COVID-19 and the first recorded death from the deadly virus.

“We are the ones with the brain, not the virus. I want people to wake up and take this thing seriously,” Dr. Wilkinson stated. “We need to unite in this fight against the virus.”The Medical Chief of Staff acknowledged that there are differences within every population but added that an all of society approach is needed to contain the community transmission of the Novel Coronavirus.

“We understand that we have differences, but we can put our differences aside and have a collective effort in fighting this virus otherwise we will have other deaths,” Dr. Wilkinson expressed.Persons were reminded to support the national effort to defeat COVID-19 by getting a jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. To date, 33,190 persons have rolled up their sleeves to get the first shot. Some 10,978 persons have received a second dose.Individuals are also required to observe the face, space, and hands measures. These are wearing a face mask in public, staying six feet apart from others, and frequently sanitizing hands.