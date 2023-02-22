United Nations Representative supports Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities

The decision by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to provide focused attention to the Federation’s youth, the elderly and differently-abled population was applauded by Cosbert Woods, United Nations Country Coordinator for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Woods’ comments were made at the official launch of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities on Monday, February 20, 2023. In delivering the feature address, the UN representative credited the formation of the new Ministry.

“The formation of a dedicated Ministry to tackle the developmental and sustainable needs of the most vulnerable in our society is extremely critical at this time when we are grappling with global conflict, climate change, food insecurity and financial hardships,” said Mr. Woods. “More specific to our national context, St. Kitts and Nevis as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), is highly susceptible to a wide range of socio-economic shocks which place a huge burden on our limited capacity as a country.”