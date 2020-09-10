Unity scattered by Molineux in Constituency Number Seven Domino League

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 9, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Former champions Unity Domino Club’s unbeaten run in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League was Tuesday evening September 8 spectacularly halted by the lowly placed Molineux Domino Club who mercilessly pummelled them 14-2.When the two teams came face to face at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, the former champions Unity came bearing the honour of being the only unbeaten team in the second round.

All that changed as Unity got badly beaten, and Molineux handsomely won a game. Molineux were at the bottom of the points table, but after that win they are now one rung up the ladder and hold the second to last position.Lodge Domino Club also former champions of Constituency Number Seven Domino League, who were playing at the same venue as their counterparts Unity, were in no compromising mood as they dispatched Saddlers Domino Club 13-3.

READ MORE>>