Unity’s Dream Team unveiled ahead of June 5 General Election

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 21 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In what has now become the new normal due to the global coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday May 19 thousands of citizens at home and overseas and residents, and friends of St. Kitts and Nevis around the world virtually participated in the 869 Forward Team Unity Virtual Campaign Launch held at the St. Kitts Marriot Resort.Team Unity is made up of three political parties and the launch of Team Unity’s Stronger, Safer Future Virtual Election Campaign enabled the general public to see who is who in the eleven member Dream Team that will seek to retain the reins of government with an added majority come the June 5 General Election.

Stealing the show were the political leaders, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and Premier of Nevis the Hon Mark Brantley of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM). The Dream Team brings renewed hope as it is made up of Kittitians and Nevisians who have a wealth of experience that will take the Federation to a new level.