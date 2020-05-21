Unity’s Dream Team unveiled ahead of June 5 General Election

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 21 2020 (SKNVIBES)
In what has now become the new normal due to the global coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday May 19 thousands of citizens at home and overseas and residents, and friends of St. Kitts and Nevis around the world virtually participated in the 869 Forward Team Unity Virtual Campaign Launch held at the St. Kitts Marriot Resort.Team Unity is made up of three political parties and the launch of Team Unity’s Stronger, Safer Future Virtual Election Campaign enabled the general public to see who is who in the eleven member Dream Team that will seek to retain the reins of government with an added majority come the June 5 General Election.