Update #2: Travel Requirements for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kits November 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts & Nevis is now officially welcoming visitors to its shores. Today, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis announced that St. Kitts & Nevis has withdrawn from the “Caribbean bubble” immediately. Travelers from all CARICOM Member States are now officially part of the “International Traveler” category. Furthermore, St. Kitts & Nevis has officially announced requirements for travelers arriving by sea vessel and has instituted a new requirement.

All incoming passengers to St. Kitts & Nevis are required to complete the Travel Authorization Form, which can be found at www.travelform.gov.kn, prior to their arrival. International travelers must have their negative PCR-test and booked accommodation to complete the Travel Authorization Form required for entry.

