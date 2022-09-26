Urban Development Unit to launch Week of Activities

The Urban Development Unit has rolled out its schedule for its week of activities from October 2 -7.

Using the global theme, “Mind the gap. Leave No One and Place Behind”, Rhon Boddie, Acting Director for the Urban Development Unit said the Unit intends to have different activities to highlight its purpose.

The week will begin with a church service at the Unique Touch Christian Centre in Sandy Point.

On Monday, also celebrated globally as the United Nations’ World Habitat Day, Minister with responsibility for Urban Development, Hon. Dr Joyelle Clarke will make an address to the nation that includes the way forward for urban renewal, resilience to climate change, climate adaptation and planning with a focus on the population’s diversity.

On Tuesday, the Unit intends to adopt a space followed by a cleanup campaign there. Wednesday is set aside to conduct several Radio Talk Shows with local media outlets.