Urgent call made for Nevisians to take the COVID-19 jab before vaccines expire

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS June 29, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Citizens and residents on Nevis are being encouraged to move with some urgency to get vaccinated before the present batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines expire on June 30, 2021.Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, speaking to the island’s vaccination drive at his monthly press conference on June 29, appealed to persons who fall within the inoculation range of 18 years to 85 years to head to any of the community centres on Nevis to get vaccinated against the virus.

“Of course we are hoping yet again that people rush out in their numbers to get vaccinated today and tomorrow because the last batch of vaccines we had have an expiration date of June 30… “We are encouraging everyone to go out today and tomorrow and get vaccinated because the vaccines are available. You will have to wait on an announcement to determine when next vaccines will be available so I’m hopeful that people don’t wait, but they take advantage of the opportunity to go now.

