US Citizens Warned Not To Travel By Cruise Ship

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 10 2020 (WINNFM)

A US State Department Travel Advisory issued Sunday warns US citizens not to take cruises due to an increased risk of infection by the Coronavirus COVID-19.

The advisory states: U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. Center for Disease Control notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking. In some cases, local authorities have permitted disembarkation but subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures.

