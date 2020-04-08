US$6 Million from United States Helps Fund 2,000 COVID-19 Tests for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 7 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The United States has quickly mobilized US$6 million to provide test kits to St. Kitts and Nevis and more than 60 other countries to fight the spread of COVID-19. Each test kit contains supplies for 2,000 testing samples, including non-consumable equipment that can be used to conduct additional testing.

The IAEA’s role in combatting COVID-19 stems from its expertise and experience in detecting outbreaks of certain viral diseases and in using nuclear-derived techniques in diagnosing them. One such technique is Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), which makes it possible to identify the COVID-19 virus within hours.