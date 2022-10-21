USAID Launches Program to Improve Youth Justice Systems the Eastern Caribbean

The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development Eastern and Southern Caribbean (USAID/ESC) is pleased to announce a new US$5.3 million grant to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission to implement the Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) project in the Eastern Caribbean over the next four years.

The project aims to reduce crime and violence rates among young people across the Eastern Caribbean and will focus on strengthening youth justice systems in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

OASYS will strengthen existing, and invest in new, programs that provide skills development, psychosocial support, and family interventions for youth in conflict with the law through collaborations with government and non-government partners, civil society organizations, and the private sector.