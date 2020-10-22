UWI Food Consumption Survey: “National Individual Food Consumption Survey”

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 21 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus and the Food and Agriculture Organization in conjunction with the Ministry of Health wishes to announce the First National Individual Food Consumption Survey to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis from November 1st to December 19, 2020.

The main goals of the National Individual Food Consumption Survey are to :

1. Determine the food consumption of individuals from 18 to 65 years old residing in SKN in order to improve decision making and monitoring, which will result in better food safety, nutrition programs, and policies in the country.

2. Improve the capacity of SKN in the collection, analysis and management of individual food consumption data.

3. Assess food and beverage intakes through 2 non-consecutive 24-hour recalls (24HRs).

4. Analyze food and nutrient intakes which will facilitate the development of healthy and sustainable food-based dietary guidelines for the Federation of SKN.

