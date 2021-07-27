UWI Public Announcement

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 26 2021(SKNVIBES)

It is time again for The University of the West Indies Annual Global Giving Event on August 1, 2021. Join Mrs. Gaile Gray-Phillip, Head of UWI Open Campus in St. Kitts; Ms. Jihan Williams, President of St. Kitts and Nevis UWI Alumni Association (SKNUWIAA), and Mr. Craig Tucket, Immediate Past President of the SKNUWIAA, to discuss the event on the following radio programmes:

• Issues on Freedom Radio (106.5 FM) with Juni Liburd on Thursday, 29th July, 2021, from 1:30-2:15 pm

• Frank and Candid with Tony Nias on ZIZ Radio (96.1 FM & 98.9 FM) at 11:00 am on Thursday 29th July, 2021

• Voices with Devonne Cornelius on WINN FM (98.9 FM) Radio on Friday 30th July, 2021, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

