UWIAASKN Congratulates Norman Manley Law School Graduates

Ms. Kiwanna Browne, Ms. Shantrice Dorset, Mr. Kamau Grant, Ms. Azuree Liburd, Mr. Hasani Mc Donald and Ms. Siobhan Phipps are now each holders of a Legal Education Certificate, which enables their admission to practice at the bar of any of the countries in which the Council of Legal Education has jurisdiction. Browne, Dorset, Grant, Mc Donald and Phipps received their undergraduate law degrees from the UWI Cave Hill Campus in Barbados while Liburd received hers from the UWI St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad.

President of the UWIAA SKN Chapter, Ms. Jihan Williams sends commendation to the six graduates on their recent accomplishment. She said, “I am pleased to hear that our nationals have masterfully overcome the rigours of Law School, particularly through the additional challenges posed by the pandemic. It is a testament to their fortitude and capability, which leads me to believe that we will only hear great things from them in the future.