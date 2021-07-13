Vaccination programme resumes on Nevis as economy re-open

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 12, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The administration of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines has resumed on Nevis as the economy re-opens with eased restrictions.The Public Health Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has released a vaccination schedule for all six health centres beginning Monday, July 12, 2021.At the Charlestown Health Centre vaccines will be administered on Monday, July 12, Tuesday, July 13, Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m.; at Cotton Ground Health Centre on Monday, July 12 at 1 p.m. and Friday, July 16 at 9 a.m.; at Brown Hill Health Centre on Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16 at 9 a.m.; at Combermere Health Centre on Tuesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m.; at Gingerland Health Centre on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m.; and at Butlers Health Centre on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the NIA, has welcomed the re-opening of the economy following a seven-day full lockdown in Nevis and a two-week 24-hour Shelter in Place lockdown on St. Kitts.He, however, cautioned the public to remain vigilant and practice the non-pharmaceutical prevention measures against the virus.

