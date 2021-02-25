Vaccine from India to arrive this week in SKN

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 24 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Federation is set to receive its official doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine from the Government of India on Friday (Feb. 26) when the doses are expected to arrive in the region.

As SKNVibes News has been reporting, the Government of India has promised the region 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine and St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to receive its share from that batch.Speaking during last evening’s (Feb. 23) Leadership Matters programme, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris informed that the Federation has 41,600 doses of vaccines on order.

Delivery of the Vaccine is expected in the Federation over the next several weeks, Dr. Harris announced.He however stopped short of pointing out which brand of the vaccines are being procured, but it is understood that the Government is looking to source various forms of the doses to ensure that citizens and residents are inoculated.

