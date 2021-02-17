Valentine’s Day love: Senior Monarch Queeny-G recognises fellow calypsonians

Basseterre, St.Kitts, February 16, 2021(SKNVIBES)

At a colourful event dubbed ‘A Celebration with the Monarch 2020-2021’ reigning National Senior Calypso Monarch Gloria Esdaile Robinson, stage name Queeny-G, did what no other monarch before her has done – she recognised contributions of fellow calypsonians and supporting affiliates by awarding them.Held at the Mill House, Garvey’s Estate in Boyd’s, West Basseterre, on Sunday February 14, the event saw the official launch of her video ‘We’re in this together’, and the highly anticipated ‘Monarch’s Choice Awards’ which, according to Queeny-G, “seeks to honour the contributions of calypsonians and supporting affiliates for their continuous participation, promotion and development of the Calypso art-form and industry.”

Receiving top awards included the person she dethroned to capture the Senior Calypso Monarch title, Sylvester Hodge stage name King Socrates, who was one of the three recipients of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award in Calypso’. He was awarded for ‘Calypso Development’ which was sponsored by the Minister of Tourism et al the Hon Lindsay Grant.

