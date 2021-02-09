Vehicle caught afire on Bay Road

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

A vehicle, which was on fire early Friday (Feb. 5) afternoon in downtown Basseterre, is suspected to have been engine-related.

This is the view provided by Deputy Fire Chief Garfield Hodge, who explained that fire officers had received a call at around 12:27 p.m. on the day in question that there was a vehicle on fire in RAMS Parking Lot on the Bay Road.He disclosed that on arrival at the scene, the officers found a mauve 1999 Ford Pickup with the front on fire.

That vehicle along with another in proximity were damage as a result of the fire.Meanwhile, in providing an update on the fire in St. Johnson’s Village that occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 5), Hodge confirmed that arson was suspected.

