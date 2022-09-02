Vengeful Acts of Political Victimization Continue In St. Kitts and Nevis

The recently elected Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrence Drew and his “New” Labour administration have now embarked on a systematic, hateful, vindictive and vengeful programme of victimization and harassment against hard working public sector officials. There only sin is that they were not known to be supporters of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party. They are now all victims of Dr. Drew’s political vengeance which is clearly far from being magnanimous in victory.

Excellencies Ambassadors Jasmine Huggins and Ian Patches Liburd were terminated with immediate effect by Dr. Drew and the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas. Other persons affected by this policy of victimization are Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sustainable Development Mrs. Elretha Simpson Browne, Mr. Lenworth Harris, Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Magistrate Ms. Donna Harris, High Court Registrar Ms. Janine Harris-Lake and senior clerk of the High Court Registry Ms Oretha Grant. They were all unceremoniously forced to go on administrative leave without warning or reason.