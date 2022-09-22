“Venture Deeper” Into St. Kitts’ Refreshing New Brand Campaign

Today, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority officially launched the destination’s new brand campaign titled “Venture Deeper.” The new campaign builds on the island’s distinct characteristics while introducing elements of introspective self-discovery and intention that speak to the purpose-driven goals of today’s travellers.

“St. Kitts is relatively new to tourism, only focusing efforts and resources to tourism within the last 20 years. This gives our island a very different ethos in the Caribbean,” said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development for St. Kitts & Nevis. “We are contemplative, nostalgic, and soulful. We appeal to intrepid travellers eager to explore, to learn, and immerse themselves fully in a new experience. There are many layers to peel back when exploring St. Kitts, and we are excited that the campaign showcases this unique positioning to the world.”

The new brand aesthetic comes from the island itself, featuring a colour palette of soft, muted, earthy tones, including deep green and pastel pink inspired by the destination’s luscious rainforest, beautiful beaches and stunning sunsets. The “Venture Deeper” visual assets capture authentic moments with a vintage feel. By including different vantage points, the revamped photography invokes the sense of discovery and the magnetic qualities of the island that is central to the brand.