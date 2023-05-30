Violence is not the answer—says SKN Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner James Sutton has urged Kittitians and Nevisians to choose peaceful alternatives to solve their disputes.

Sutton’s appeal comes on the heels of St Kitts and Nevis recording another murder this month.

“As law enforcement officers, we continue to collectively and individually encourage our people to refrain from resorting to violence as a way to resolve conflict. It does not work – the evidence and the statistics are there to prove that. In addition to violence creating more problems that it has ever solved, far too many of our people are being cut down in their prime,” the top cop stated.

“St Kitts and Nevis is a small island developing state; our most valuable resource is our people, our human capital. Nothing happens for our people without our people. To this end, it behoves us to practice restraint in times of tension or strife, and seek a resolution that all parties can live to see.”